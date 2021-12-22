SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters received homemade blankets from Sheridan High School students recently. The project, sponsored by Sources of Strength and FBLA, included approximately 20 students who came together to make flannel tie blankets to give to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
BBBS staff use them whenever a child in the program may need an extra snuggle throughout the year. This is the third year that BBBS has received blankets from the group.
Dr. Tom Schnatterbeck and Anne Travis with Sources of Strength and Sharon Deutscher with FBLA spearhead the service groups, which made a total of 40 blankets this year. Some were given to high school students who might appreciate them, with the remainder being given to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
According to Schnatterbeck, an invitation was sent to all SHS students to join the blanket making event, and there was representation from not only Sources of Strength and FBLA, but also student government, student athletes and the general student population.
The blankets have given comfort to many children the past few years, and a reminder that they are valued and loved.
For more than 100 years, BBBS has been making professionally supported matches between adult volunteers and youth between the ages of 5 and 16. Youth with mentors do better in school, get along better with peers and families, develop healthier habits, avoid risky behavior and create bigger goals for themselves and their lives.