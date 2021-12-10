SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School students earned All-State music accolades and will participate in the 2022 All-State Band and Orchestra Winds and Choir concerts Jan. 17-18 in Rock Springs.
The following band students will participate with the following instruments:
Dillon Lemon, bassoon 1, orchestra; Kyle Rockwell, clarinet 1, orchestra; Caleb Kunsman, euphonium; Laurin Jensen, flute 1; Brielle Schasteen, horn 1; Keaton Phipps, horn 1, orchestra; Hailey Herzog, horn 2, orchestra; Garrett Otto, horn 4; Cameron Reckard, oboe 2; Sarah Gonda, percussion; Aaron Bujans, percussion, orchestra; Ryan Bosley, trombone 1, orchestra; Aidan Weems, trombone 2, orchestra; Charlie Herzog, trombone 3; Avi Bergman, trumpet 1; and Peter Jost, trumpet 3.
The following orchestra students will participate with the following instruments:
Bryce Allen, viola; Sydney Black, viola; Cole Brennan, violin 2; Ellen Brown, cello; Dulce Carroll, violin 1; Lincoln Carroll, cello; Camden Gonda, viola; Gingi Gonzalez, violin 1; Grace Harper, violin 2; Catie Kuehl, cello; Luke Lawson, viola; Jasmine Molvar, viola; Samantha Osborne, violin 2; Nathan Shaw, bass; Carter Steidley, violin 2; Katie Venn, bass.
The following choir students will participate with the following instruments:
Aiden Milne, bass 1; Aspen Hansen, alto 2; Eva Allred, soprano 1; Molly Magera, soprano 1; Ryanne Dixon, soprano 2