SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will present productions of "The Little Mermaid" Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5 at the school.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
The play will offer fun for the whole family, organizers said.
Shows will begin at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 25, Feb. 26 and Match 4. A 2:15 p.m. matinee will take place March 5.
All performances will take place in the Sue Henry Auditorium at SHS. Organizers noted the event will include COVID protocols, so attendees are asked to remember their masks.
Tickets cost $11 per person, and are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.