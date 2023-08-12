SHERIDAN — Some Sheridan High School teachers are trying to avoid assigning homework and are primarily using homework as a precursor to in-classroom work.
A 2013 study conducted at Stanford University found students who had more hours of homework experienced more academic stress, physical health problems and a lack of balance in their lives.
“The perspective of homework has really shifted quite a bit,” SHS physics teacher Lyndsay Groteluschen said. “...The benefit of homework has really been questioned.”
SHS business and computer science teacher Megan Garnhart said she recognizes many students have homework from other classes and tries to avoid assigning any in her class.
“So, I try really hard to give them assignments that they can do in class or we could start taking several days on,” she said.
SHS teachers Groteluschen and Garnhart said they try to lessen the load, make it more enjoyable and use it to help prepare their students for upcoming projects or tests.
Groteluschen’s homework assignments are typically reading-centric, splitting chapters into multiple parts to break up the reading load each night.
“When I think about homework, my approach is ‘less is more,’” she said.
Even with reading assignments, Groteluschen tries to make it more enjoyable with selections from Randall Munroe’s “What If?,” a book that seriously answers absurd scientific questions. While the book is enjoyable, it also provides an opportunity for students to analyze and articulate what they’re reading in a more enjoyable manner.
Paul Plourde, the SHS computer-aided design and drafting teacher, said much of the work for his students is done in class because of the software and equipment required. When students do work away from the classroom, it’s to prepare for upcoming projects.
“We can start talking about (upcoming projects) in class and then have them take that idea home and work on that, do a little bit of development, research, drawing, sketches, stuff like that,” Plourde said.
As parts are developed in class, Plourde said, students can begin examining and testing the components away from the classroom to plan for any necessary modifications. Garnhart typically assigns homework to prepare students for upcoming assignments or tests, as well. In doing so, she attempts to make the purpose of a given homework assignment clear.
“If I can give them a really clear-cut vision of where we’re headed and how it helps them, that is usually a really good sales pitch,” Garnhart said. “Students and people want to know how (something) is going to impact them, or how it’s relevant.”
Groteluschen recognized much of her homework can be boring or daunting, but she attempts to make some assignments more enjoyable. When Groteluschen assigns homework away from books, she gives students the ability to look at and evaluate things they’re interested in through a scientific lens.
“The beauty of science, and specifically physics and chemistry, is you don’t have to send things home to get really good application,” she said. “Last year I did an assignment with my students where they had to find a (TikTok) video and explain how they see our science concepts in that TikTok. They’re watching TikTok anyways, we might as well science TikTok.”