SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School will potentially be expanding its campus, but the details are yet to be released.
Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday at noon to hold an executive session regarding discussion of real estate. When the governing body came out of executive session, Dougherty announced a "sizeable gift" on the horizon.
"The school district was approached late last week by a donor to let us know that they wished to commit to a very sizeable gift that would add property and/or facilities to the Sheridan High School campus," Dougherty said. "The administration evaluated a real estate contract in connection with this potential gift."
Dougherty received unanimous approval from the board of trustees to approve the property addition to the SHS campus.
"We are very excited about the possibilities that an addition to the campus would create," Dougherty said. "This opens the door for a tremendous vision that will allow for expanded opportunities for our students in the community."
Details have not been released on the name of the donor, the location of the property or potential uses for the property by SHS.