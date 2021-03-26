SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra and the Baroque Orchestra will present a joint concert March 31 at the Sheridan High School Sue Henry Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The Baroque Orchestra will perform the "Overture to Don Quixote Suite" by Georg Telemann and Handel's "Concerto Rosso in B-flat opus 6 number 7."
The Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra will perform "Andante Cantabile from Symphony No. 9" by Franz Schubert and Tschaikowsky's "Elegie from Serenade for String Orchestra."
Also featured in this concert will be Sydney Black, who will perform the "Viola Concerto in D" by Karl Stamitz with the Sheridan High School Chamber Orchestra.
This concert is free and open to the public. Mask restrictions will be enforced as required by Sheridan County School District 2. The concert will also be available via livestream. Check the school website for more information about livestreaming.