SHERIDAN — To help fundraise for the high school program, Sheridan High School volleyball players and coaching staff will host two adult volleyball tournaments April 29-30.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday with a coaches meeting, the team will host a women's six-on-six volleyball tournament at Sheridan Junior High School.
Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday with a coaches meeting, the team will host a coed six-on-six volleyball tournament at Sheridan Junior High School.
Registration fees are $200 per team, with cash or checks made out to Sheridan High School accepted. Register online at bit.ly/40FzfUG.
For more information, contact Kaitlyn Zarpentine at 208-243-2769. Sheridan Junior High School is located at 500 Lewis St. in Sheridan.