SHERIDAN — A select group of Sheridan High School students punched their ticket to Washington, D.C., Tuesday, as the We the People team once again earned the state championship while in Cheyenne. 

This is the eighth time SHS takes home gold from the competition in the last nine years. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you