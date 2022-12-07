SHERIDAN — A select group of Sheridan High School students punched their ticket to Washington, D.C., Tuesday, as the We the People team once again earned the state championship while in Cheyenne.
This is the eighth time SHS takes home gold from the competition in the last nine years.
This year, the district and state competitions were held back to back. The top six at district advanced to state, which included Sheridan High School. After that, Sheridan students eased into the state title.
That ease while on the main stage, however, came with hours of practice and preparation by the students ahead of the trip south.
"Every day you're at least spending an hour looking at the news, going over what you know and making sure you're retaining all the knowledge you can," SHS junior Alli Ligocki said.
The legacy of success Sheridan High School students bring to the competition each year is a product of the efforts put in by the competing students and those that came before them.
"We have a lot of students whose siblings did the program before," We the People sponsor and high school teacher Michael Thomas said. "I think that helps sell the program."
Additionally, Thomas said his partner Kim Ferguson focuses on public speaking skills and former students involved in We the People serve as mentors to the current year's students. Students can only compete once in We the People, so having mentors with previous experience proves beneficial.
The effort put in by current competitors, too, proves beneficial to the wins, and the skills learned to win a We the People competition translates seamlessly into real-life applications.
"I think it helps us know what's going on the outside world. I'm definitely more caught up on the news and what is going on from day to day, whereas before I took this class, I wasn't really paying attention to any of that," Ligocki said. "Even before this class, I didn't know a lot about the things that we had to write about. But as we got to writing about them, I really took a grasp on what we had to learn. And I really found it fascinating how I didn't even know some of the rights that I had. I think it's really important for people to take what we learned from this class and relate it to back to our everyday lives."
Next for the competitors is nationals, held in Washington, D.C., April 22-24, 2023. The cost for 29 students and two teachers can be right around $80,000 to $90,000 — a hefty bill for a school district to cover. Students cover partial costs to the trip, and the rest is fundraised through community efforts.
For more information on how to support the We the People group traveling to nationals, contact Michael Thomas at michael.thomas@scsd2.com.
