SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan councilors are considering a change to its sign ordinance, which city attorney Brendon Kerns believes is currently unconstitutional.
Currently, a portion of the sign ordinance is dedicated specifically to political signs, according to the city’s Public Works Director Lane Thompson. The ordinance states political signs must be located on private property, not impede the public right-of-way, not be larger than 8 square feet and be removed 10 days after the election.
However, the 2015 Supreme Court decision Reed v. The Town of Gilbert, Arizona, determined sign ordinances could not impose content-based restrictions on speech. This means sign ordinances cannot be applied only to one type of signage like political signs, Thompson said.
“The City of Sheridan’s regulation of ‘political signs’ is clearly a regulation of speech and therefore unconstitutional,” Kerns wrote in a memo to the Sheridan City Council. “The city cannot treat political signs differently than other signs of a similar nature.”
Kerns’ proposed amendment includes political signage in a new sign category known as “unpermitted temporary signs.” This category of signs also includes real estate signs, construction signs and other community signs.
Under the amendment, all unpermitted temporary signs must be removed within 90 days of installation and be no larger than 8 square feet. A sign owner may apply for a permit to allow the sign to be placed on their property for longer than 90 days.
“Brendon tried to write it to be very consistent with the rules we have now, but, at the same time, pass the constitutionality test,” Thompson said of the amended ordinance.
The changes to the sign ordinance will be considered at the next Sheridan City Council meeting Oct. 4.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Despite the lowest bid coming in 22% higher than expected, city staff recommended councilors proceed with the final closure of three cells of the Sheridan City Landfill.
Utilities Director Dan Roberts recommends city council award a bid to Gillette’s Earth Works Solutions, in the amount of $5.25 million. This is higher than the $4.30 million engineer’s estimate for the project but lower than two other bids of $6.46 million from Sheridan’s JR Civil, LLC and $6.88 million from Sheridan’s Mountain View Building Inc.
The bid from Earth Works came in higher than expected due to the current volatility in material prices and increasing costs for labor and equipment, Roberts said.
Roberts is recommending the project move forward, despite the higher-than-expected bids, because of the time sensitivity of the project. The city plans to build additional landfill cells on top of cells T6, T7 and T8 once they are closed, Roberts said.
“This closure project really is the catalyst for all the other projects yet to come,” Roberts said. “They’re dependent on this happening, so it’s really time-sensitive to get this completed.”
The three cells closed through the project encompass 22 acres, were filled three years ago anad have been waiting for closure, Roberts said. Closing a landfill cell requires designing and constructing a system that prevents water from entering the cell. It also puts systems in place to avoid contamination of surrounding groundwater.
“Picture it as a dry tomb,” Roberts said. “Right now, it has a liner on the bottom. We’re just putting a liner over the top.”
City staff secured a $4.3 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan for costs associated with closing the landfill cells. If city councilors decide to proceed with the $5.25 million bid for the project, they would request an increase to the loan amount to fully fund the project, Roberts said.
If the loan increase request is not approved, the city would instead dip into its Landfill Closure/Post-Closure Fund, which is currently sitting at $1.58 million, according to Roberts.
The council will consider whether to proceed with the landfill project at its Oct. 4 meeting.