SHERIDAN — Changes to the city’s sign ordinance were approved, along with some new amendments, on second reading during Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting.
The changes were suggested as a way to deal with a constitutional issue with the current ordinance, according to Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns.
Currently, a portion of the sign ordinance is dedicated specifically to political signs. The ordinance states political signs must be located on private property, not impede the public right-of-way, not be larger than 8 square feet and be removed 10 days after the election.
However, the 2015 Supreme Court decision Reed v. The Town of Gilbert, Arizona, determined sign ordinances could not impose content-based restrictions on speech. This means sign ordinances cannot be applied only to one type of signage like political signs.
Under Kerns’ changes, which were approved on first reading during the Oct. 4 Sheridan City Council meeting, political signage is now included in a new sign category known as “unpermitted temporary signs.” This category of signs also includes real estate signs, construction signs and other community signs.
The most significant amendment approved during second reading, recommended by Councilor Kristen Jennings, strikes the 90-day limit on temporary signage. Under the change, the city and Municipal Court will have the ability to determine the meaning of the word “temporary” and how long a sign can remain up before being considered permanent and requiring a permit.
Under the original 90-day limit, the city would have to issue a sign permit for each sign on a property longer than 90 days. Jennings was concerned about the workload this would create for city staff.
“What kind of work is this going to cost the city if we have to issue a permit every time a sign is on a property for longer than 90 days?” Jennings asked. “Plus, I think if somebody places a sign on their property, they should have the right to leave it there.”
Bryan Miller, chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party, was supportive of Jennings’ amendment.
“I’m glad to get the 90 days out of here because that would not work,” Miller said. The (political campaign) season is 180 days minimum, so that would be an issue.”
Another amendment approved Monday clarifies when a sign is considered to be on private property. The amendment says signs will be presumed to be on private property if located 7 feet from the curb, 2 feet from the sidewalk or placed on a structure or fence.
Miller said that, while he liked the changes made Monday night, he still had some concerns with the ordinance — mainly whether it could be enforced.
“I’m glad you’ve stricken those things, but I think we’re still going to have some issues when it comes to enforcement,” Miller said. “Putting something in place without an enforcement mechanism that’s doable is just going to add a lot of work to the police department.”
The sign ordinance will have its third and final reading during the city council’s Nov. 1 meeting.