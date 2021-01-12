Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Becoming windy with showers likely in the afternoon. High around 55F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.