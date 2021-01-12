SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service are currently accepting applications for water quality improvement projects under the Tongue River Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The current sign-up deadline for 2021 projects is Feb. 12.
The RCPP is a USDA program that uses public-private partnerships to improve land and water resources. The Upper Tongue River Watershed RCPP is one of two projects in Wyoming that were selected for funding under this program in 2015 out of more than 600 pre-proposals submitted nationally.
The Upper Tongue River Watershed RCPP project was developed as a partnership among The Nature Conservancy, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the Sheridan County Conservation District, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other partners.
The project included funding for projects within the Tongue River Watershed (including the Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds) within Sheridan County. Projects can include fencing and stockwater for riparian area and grazing management improvements, irrigation diversion and infrastructure improvements, and others.
For more information contact Andrew Cassiday with the USDA NRCS, Sheridan Field Office.