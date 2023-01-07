water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently accepting applications for water quality improvement projects to be completed spring 2023. Sheridan county landowners within the Prairie Dog Creek, Goose Creek and Tongue River watersheds are welcome to apply.

The SCCD provides cost-share assistance for livestock (relocating corrals, stockwater, grazing management) and septic system improvements along impaired streams in Sheridan County. 

