SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently accepting applications for water quality improvement projects to be completed spring 2023. Sheridan county landowners within the Prairie Dog Creek, Goose Creek and Tongue River watersheds are welcome to apply.
The SCCD provides cost-share assistance for livestock (relocating corrals, stockwater, grazing management) and septic system improvements along impaired streams in Sheridan County.
Typical cost-share assistance for livestock improvements is between 50% and 80%, depending upon available funding. The SCCD offers 50% cost-share assistance for septic system replacements. “In-kind” contributions, including materials and/or labor, can be used as a landowner portion. The overriding priority for project selection is the potential to benefit water quality.
Since 2001, the SCCD has offered a cost-share assistance program to complement USDA programs. These funds come from a variety of federal and state sources. Through this program, the district has provided over $4 million in funding on over 150 projects in Sheridan County.
The process begins with landowners identifying concerns on their properties, and then completing a self-assessment available at the SCCD office or at sccdwy.org. If the proposed project meets assessment criteria, the landowner can then schedule a site visit with district staff who can further assist with determining eligibility and sources for funding.