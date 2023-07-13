SHERIDAN — When Dalcie Simpson dropped out of high school during her junior year, she got by working at a local hotel as an assistant manager. After several years of hardship, Simpson discovered the Lagniappe Center, allowing her to learn various job skills and receive her GED. Now, Simpson is set to begin working as a nurse’s assistant at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and will speak at Sheridan College’s GED ceremony Saturday.
The Lagniappe Center is a community development initiative aiming to reduce poverty by employing parents at living wages. Lagniappe offers several job skills programs that allow participants to be paid to learn on the job. This paid job skills program is what allowed Simpson to take up sewing and inspired her to pursue her GED simultaneously.
“Our paid job skills [program] emphasizes commercial sewing training. The goal of the program is to secure a living wage position,” said Crystal Merriam, founder and executive director of Lagniappe. “Graduation for us is a job offer elsewhere in the community.”
Simpson said her work with the program helped her to gain necessary job skills, but also made her realize how difficult it was to be considered for higher paying positions without a high school equivalent on her resume.
“I was pretty confident that I would remain at that hotel for the rest of my life. I didn’t necessarily want anything better for myself or realize that I could do better for myself,” Simpson said. “Working with Lagniappe, it was quickly realized that I am a great employee, but no employer would even get to see those trades because I didn’t have my GED, so I couldn’t even apply for most basic positions.”
Two months was all it took for Simpson to acquire her GED June 13. The payoff, Simpson said, was immediately noticeable. While working on her GED, Simpson was able to improve other areas of her life through skills learned with the support of the Lagniappe program, such as financial literacy and sensible nutrition for herself, her 7 year-old son and her 15-year-old half-brother who she cares for.
“I immediately began applying for jobs and getting calls for interviews because I looked better on paper, so employers began to see that I had longevity in employment and I’m dedicated and hardworking and punctual and I have my GED,” Simpson said. “I’m now considered for these jobs that I previously didn’t qualify for… I recently got a job offer from the Sheridan VA for living wage employment and it’s all because of this program.”
Merriam said Simpson flourished in the Lagniappe program and excelled in sewing, quickly becoming apt at interpreting basic patterns in her own way. With her prior experience combined with the knowledge she gained through Lagniappe and pursuing her GED, Merriam said Simpson was bound to move on to greater things.
“She’s really articulate and motivating and in terms of sewing, she has a lot of natural ability… She started to take things beyond the basic template and make more complicated and useful products,” Merriam said. “Getting a job with sewing was definitely an option for her, but she has a lot of managerial experience and has worked in health care settings, so she was applying to all sorts of places and she got a job with the Sheridan VA… Because of her background working in health care settings, she’s actually starting at a higher pay grade than an entry level pay grade.”
Simpson said she looks forward to sharing her story during Saturday’s GED ceremony, after which unimaginable opportunities will be waiting for her.
“I know that a better future is out there for me and with the right support system, I can achieve anything that I want to. Anything is possible and available to me,” Simpson said. “It’s been a complete turnaround from where I thought I was going to end up to where I know I can end up.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.