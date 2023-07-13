SHERIDAN — When Dalcie Simpson dropped out of high school during her junior year, she got by working at a local hotel as an assistant manager. After several years of hardship, Simpson discovered the Lagniappe Center, allowing her to learn various job skills and receive her GED. Now, Simpson is set to begin working as a nurse’s assistant at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and will speak at Sheridan College’s GED ceremony Saturday.

The Lagniappe Center is a community development initiative aiming to reduce poverty by employing parents at living wages. Lagniappe offers several job skills programs that allow participants to be paid to learn on the job. This paid job skills program is what allowed Simpson to take up sewing and inspired her to pursue her GED simultaneously.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

