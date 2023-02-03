DAYTON — Five girls, four-part harmony and one day to bring love tunes to the Sheridan County community.
Five Tongue River High School vocal students will deliver in-person singing valentines throughout Sheridan County under the group name The Valley Girls.
“We were talking about how we can get ourselves out there instead of just having two concerts, our Christmas and spring concerts, and we wanted to perform our individual songs so we can get experience performing and expressing ourselves while singing,” senior Azariah Kennedy said.
The idea derived from instrumental and vocal teacher Janessa Blain, who was part of something similar in college.
“These girls joined the voice class and I thought it was a good opportunity to learn a different kind of music, barbershop quartet, and they were eager to take on the challenge and have done a really good job,” Blain said. “We picked some music and we’re excited to get out into the community and show what we’ve worked on.”
The Valley Girls practice during an individual technique class and will take their act on the road Feb. 14. The group already booked seven acts for Valentine’s Day and have several slots available in Sheridan and the Tongue River Valley.
“We haven’t done it yet, but I think we’ll definitely do it again,” senior Liz Heser said. “I think it’s pretty successful.”
The five girls are practicing and will perform a four-part barbershop quartet, with two students taking the melody while the other three divvy up three harmony parts. Seniors Kennedy and Heser said the girls weren’t new to barbershop harmonies, as Blain exposed the girls to the art before. The two seniors have participated in choir since sixth grade and anticipate continuing to share their musical talents beyond this group and high school. Because of that, exposure and practice in front of live audiences was a great option for the students.
The traveling singing gifts will warm the group up for its vocal showcase at Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. In the meantime, the girls will perfect the last elements of the songs they will perform in front of special recipients.
“I think they’ve done an incredible job,” Blain said of her students, who she said practice on their own with recordings in addition to class work. “We’ve got a couple weeks until delivery time, and I think they’re going to be ready and it’s going to be fun to watch them do their thing, and hopefully bring some smiles to some faces on Valentine’s Day.”
Those wishing to send singing telegrams to friends and loved ones this Valentine's Day can contact Blain at jblain@sheridan.k12.wy.us or call the high school at 307-655-2236. The cost is $20 and will suppor the music program at TRHS. Purchasers can choose from “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “I Love You Truly” or “The Story of the Rose.”
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.