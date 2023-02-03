DAYTON — Five girls, four-part harmony and one day to bring love tunes to the Sheridan County community.

Five Tongue River High School vocal students will deliver in-person singing valentines throughout Sheridan County under the group name The Valley Girls.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

