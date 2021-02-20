Sipe brief.jpg

Kahley Sipe is serving as sentinel for the 2020-2021 Wyoming FFA State Officers team.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School 2020 graduate Kahley Sipe earned a position as a Wyoming State FFA Officer for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Sipe was a member of the John B. Kendrick FFA club for four years before serving as president of the club in the 2019-2020 school year. She competed on the agriculture sales and service and parliamentary procedure teams, as well as employment skills, according to a May 28, 2020, Facebook post by Sheridan FFA Alumni. Sipe is currently attending Sheridan College and plans to continue studying at the University of Wyoming to receive a bachelor’s in sales and marketing. 

Sipe is serving as sentinel on the state officer team, alongside the following officers:

• President Cameron Magee, Casper FFA

• Vice President Tyler Juma, Torrington/Lingle FFA

• Second Vice President Payton Timberman, Whitcomb FFA

• Third Vice President Kylie Carson, Southeast FFA

• Secretary Danielle Erickson, Star Valley FFA

• Treasurer Audrey Axtell, Thermopolis FFA

• Reporter Kodi Christensen, Shoshoni FFA

• Parliamentarian Else Freise, Buffalo FFA

Tags

Recommended for you