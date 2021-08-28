BIG HORN — Like the mythical phoenix, Little Goose Park has risen from the ashes of the former Old Apostolic Lutheran Church to provide Big Horn residents with a new recreational facility.
Officials from the Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District, including past and present board members, gathered with others Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the park located just off Highway 335 between Big Horn and Sheridan.
“This is kind of a phenomenal day,” said Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager.
The new recreational facility, which includes a basketball court, two pickleball courts and substantial green space on the roughly 3-acre site, was built on the former home of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church that burned down Aug. 9, 2012.
At the time, the church had allowed the school district to use the property to store vehicles and other equipment during ongoing capital construction projects at the campus for the three Big Horn schools.
“We tried to buy it a couple of times, as space at the school is at a premium,” Smith said. “It just didn’t work out. All kinds of things got in the way.”
After the smoke had cleared, however, officials from the recreation district board approached the church leadership again and were able to buy the property.
“Here we are nine years later,” Smith said. “We have a beautiful basketball court for kids to use and beautiful courts for pickleball.”
The courts were designed by Engineering Associates of Sheridan and constructed by Sport Court of the Rockies of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Cost of the project was $178,000.
“We saw a project and got it done,” said Mike Daly, recreation board chair. “I’m very proud of that.”
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the school district was also “really proud” to be able to collaborate with the recreation district to provide additional facilities for students and area residents.
“There’s not a lot of green space in Big Horn and at the school,” Kilbride said. “Getting these facilities for the community was a godsend.”
Prior to the construction of the park and new courts, Kilbride said the closest such facilities for area youth were probably at Woodland Park Elementary School, part of Sheridan County School District 2, located nearly 6 miles from Big Horn.
“The more we can do to enhance recreation facilities, we are very supportive of that,” he said.
Kilbride added he’s already witnessed the popularity of the new courts, often seeing kids playing basketball or running around the green space, as well as adults playing pickleball, when he goes by the park.
“Like the saying, ‘Build it and they will come,’ that’s certainly the case here,” he said.
Daly agreed.
“That’s the best. It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s just a great, great thing for the Big Horn community.”
While officials celebrated the official opening of the park Friday, there’s some work left to be completed. Dave Engels of Engineering Associates said the sidewalk area in front of the courts has yet to be installed.
“There’s a little bit more that needs to be done,” Engels said. “But the construction is mostly done.”