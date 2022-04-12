SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council’s Liquor License Process Review Committee selected six finalists for the city’s newest retail liquor license.
The finalists — Moose Knuckle Saloon, Las Delicias, the Ice Haus, Historic Cady, Spruce and Main Choice Cocktails — will be entered into a random lottery drawing at next week’s April 18 meeting, Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
A total of 11 Sheridan businesses applied for the city’s retail liquor license, and the committee selected finalists by ranking them on a variety of parameters including employment creation; potential revenue generation; ability to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption; food and delivery capabilities; ability to contribute to the social life of the city; rehabilitation of structures; location; and the timeline for when sales will begin.
Next week’s drawing will mark the end of a prolonged license allocation process, which began in August when the city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Liquor License Process Review Committee — composed of councilors Steven Brantz, Shawn Day and Jacob Martin — was created to determine the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
In November, the city council approved Resolution 40-21, which said all applicants for the license would be entered into a lottery drawing. The committee-members argued, months after the resolution was passed, the resolution did not represent their desire to vet applicants prior to the lottery.
Last month, the city approved an addendum to the resolution, which allowed committee members to rate the applicants based on their criteria. This change required the applying businesses to submit supplemental information to their original applications by April 8 — something all 11 businesses did, Kerns said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Next week, the council will consider a resolution establishing rates and fees for the purchase of compost from the city landfill.
The city has previously sold compost as a bulk purchase directly from the landfill, but a recent purchase of a compost-bagging machine will allow the city to make compost available to consumers in 1.5-cubic-foot bags that can be sold wholesale to retailers and for retail at the landfill itself, city Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
There is currently nothing in resolution addressing wholesale or retail bagged compost sales, Roberts said, and nothing pertaining to the sale of “certified” compost. Compost can be certified through the U.S. Composting Council’s Seal of Testing Assurance Program, which is a compost testing, labeling and information disclosure program designed to give users the information needed to receive maximum benefit from compost.
The wholesale costs to retailers will be $3.66 per cubic foot for STA-certified bagged compost and $21.30 per cubic yard for STA-certified bulk compost, Roberts said.
The costs for purchase at the landfill will be $5.13 per cubic foot for STA-certified bagged compost and $35.50 per cubic yard for STA-certified bulk compost. Non-certified bulk compost will cost $30 per cubic yard.
The costs were determined after city staff prepared a pro forma identifying what the city should charge to generate enough revenue to pay for the composting operations, which typically cost around $207,500 a year, Roberts said.
The council will consider establishing the rates during its April 18 meeting.