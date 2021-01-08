SHERIDAN — All six candidates who participated in a Fire Captain Assessment Center last month qualified for a short list that will be considered if a fire captain position opens.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said the 100% success rate spoke well of his team.
“I wouldn’t say it’s normal.” Harnish said. “It just depends on the group you have at the time and, right now, we have an extremely experienced group of firefighters vying for this position. Some have been here for 20 years and the least experienced among them have been here for probably 14 or 15 years. Knowing these guys, my expectations were pretty high going into the assessment center, and this team met and exceeded those expectations. We’ve got a pretty amazing pool of talent to draw from.”
Gerald Johnston, Andrew Lindberg, George Neeson, Kyle Johnson, Klay Condos and Paul Juergens all qualified for the fire captain position, according to Harnish. Once there is an opening within the department, the fire chief can request the top five names on the list and set up personal interviews. The chief will then make his selection.
“We’ve shown at this point that all of these guys are qualified,” Harnish said. “Going forward, we just have to determine who is the best fit.”
The Sheridan Fire Civil Service Commission conducts a firefighter testing every two years. Testing comprises four sections including an oral resume, a scheduling exercise, a tactical exercise with narrative writing and an employee scenario. Candidates must receive a minimum cumulative score of 75% to make the eligibility list, Harnish said. Candidates will be eligible for the job through the end of 2022, at which point another assessment center will be conducted.
The assessment center process was judged by fire department battalion chiefs and company officers from Laramie, Gillette and Cheyenne, according to Laura Lehan of Peak Consulting, who facilitated the process. Lehan said the panelists were all impressed with the performance of the candidates.
“They were extremely impressed with our group of candidates, and surprised at our bench strength and the depth of expertise on our fire department,” Lehan said. “It is always great to get feedback along those lines.”
The assessment center was held Dec. 9-10, and the eligibility list was approved by the civil service commission Jan. 6.