SHERIDAN — The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Sheridan Junior High School to receive a new $100,000 fitness center facility.
The award is part of the DON’T QUIT! Campaign, spearheaded by NFGFC Chair and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld. Schools must apply to receive the gift, which is funded by private and public partnerships with companies such as Coca-Cola and Nike. No taxpayer money or state funds are used. Layout design, delivery of equipment, installation and basic training are included in the award, according to the NFGFC website.
According to a press release, the NFGFC has provided fitness facilities to schools in 40 states and plans to expand its reach to all 50 states in the coming years. SJHS physical education teacher Darin Gilbertson put together the school’s video application for the new fitness center and is “over the moon” they were one of three schools in Wyoming — the others being Arapahoe School and Lander Middle School — awarded updated facilities through the program.
“What a blessing and an opportunity for our kids and our staff,” Gilberston said. “When our kids are fit and active … there’s a direct link to academic success.”
Gilbertson said the old fitness center was small and split between two separate rooms. When SJHS was notified in April it would be receiving the award, maintenance staff demolished the wall separating the two rooms to make one open space for the new facility.
NFGFC will deliver and install brand-new equipment — such as functional strength trainers, stationary bikes and an indoor jungle gym — to the school in September, replacing workout machines more than 20 years old. The organization will also send a trainer to SJHS to demonstrate to students and staff how to use the new equipment. The updated fitness center will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony in October.
Gilbertson also said although the new facility will certainly be used for physical education classes, he also anticipates staff and athletic teams being able to use the fitness center to exercise on their own time as well.
“We're talking about having a key card on the door so staff can just scan their badges and get in after hours or in the morning. Our kids will be in there for PE classes and after-school programs, and maybe we can develop a morning program,” he said. “I think it’ll be the hub of Sheridan Junior High School.”
Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the new fitness center will be a way for the district to enhance the day-to-day mental and physical health of everyone at SJHS.
“I appreciate all the work that [Darin] did to help us secure this,” Stults said. “This is going to provide more opportunities for our kids, and that’s a great thing for them.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.