SHERIDAN — The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Sheridan Junior High School to receive a new $100,000 fitness center facility.

The award is part of the DON’T QUIT! Campaign, spearheaded by NFGFC Chair and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld. Schools must apply to receive the gift, which is funded by private and public partnerships with companies such as Coca-Cola and Nike. No taxpayer money or state funds are used. Layout design, delivery of equipment, installation and basic training are included in the award, according to the NFGFC website.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

