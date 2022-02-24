SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Junior High School cafeteria buzzed with anticipation Tuesday afternoon. As students chatted about the day’s lessons and snacked on Rice Krispies Treats and apple juice, parents and community members filed in, ready to support their students.
Middle-schoolers and adults from across Sheridan gathered to celebrate SJHS students’ decision to take the Hands Off Drugs pledge, a promise to abstain from drug and alcohol use.
Students had to jump through several hoops to participate in the day’s festivities, school counselor Raili Emery explained before the crowd of students and parents gathered in the junior high school’s cafeteria. First, they had to sign up, a surprisingly difficult step for students focused on daily homework assignments and the other challenges of junior high school, Emery said.
Then, students proceeded through an interview process, during which counselors explained expectations associated with the pledge: to remain drug and alcohol free. At this time, Emery said students receive their pledge cards but remain under no pressure to turn in the cards to school officials.
Once students turn in their pledge card, school officials invite the students to join the ceremony, Emery said.
As Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults officiated the oath, students made a “personal promise to remain free of harmful and illegal chemical substances.”
Stults said the public promise process reinforces students’ decisions to remain drug free while indicating people in their school community — including teachers, counselors and peers — to whom they can turn should peer pressure or bullying tempt them to use drugs or alcohol.
These resources are essential for a reason, Stults said: “It’s not as simple as saying no.”
It can be difficult — as middle-schoolers, high-schoolers or adults — to avoid succumbing to peer pressure, Stults said. The schoolwide show of support surrounding the drug free pledge is intended to help students summon the courage to resist that pressure.
From the cafeteria, students advanced down a hallway lined with painted-on handprints, drop cloths and Sheridan Police Department officers. After SPD officers sponged blue paint onto the hands of new pledges, students added their handprints to the wall, signing their name and the date to remember the day of their pledge.
Officer Rodney Swaney, SJHS’s new school resource officer, said the event epitomized the change in mindset required for his new role as an SRO: his goal is to change kids’ behavior early on, rather than punishing them. The pledge, he said, will hopefully allow the middle-school students to grow into healthy adults.
“I think it’s important that they vocalize…and acknowledge the hazards associated with drug use,” Swaney said, especially as nearby states legalize marijuana.
Several students said they had their parents’ support in taking the pledge. Eighth-grader Fiona Douglas said she decided to take the pledge after encouragement from her mother, who warned Douglas about the dangers of drug use and how it can harm the body.
“Why not just make a promise to the school?” Douglas thought.
Sixth-grader Lucy Skinner, accompanied by her mother Sarah Schneider, added her handprint to the wall. Skinner said she wanted to be a role model for her younger sisters and hopes to see their handprints on the wall someday too.
Schneider said she was supportive of her daughter’s decision to avoid drug and alcohol use and proud of Skinner’s courage in publicly promising to make good choices.
Other students and parents searched the walls for older sibling’s handprints.
During a brief break from painting students’ hands blue, SPD Officer Ben Hawkins, SRO at Sheridan High School, showed off his own handprint on the wall. Hawkins painted his handprint on the wall in 2006, when he was a seventh-grader at SJHS.
Hawkins added his signature — and “SRO” — to the handprint again Tuesday, reaffirming his commitment.