SHERIDAN — Students at Sheridan Junior High School are promoting the importance of preserving Wyoming’s natural ecosystem with papier-mache, paint and everything in between.

Arts advocacy class, taught at SJHS by Paul Gerberding, is designed to nurture students’ creative sides while allowing them to explore what causes they’re passionate about. Seventh and eighth grade students delve into various topics such as environmental justice, which is the theme of an exhibit showcasing their work at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you