SHERIDAN — Students at Sheridan Junior High School are promoting the importance of preserving Wyoming’s natural ecosystem with papier-mache, paint and everything in between.
Arts advocacy class, taught at SJHS by Paul Gerberding, is designed to nurture students’ creative sides while allowing them to explore what causes they’re passionate about. Seventh and eighth grade students delve into various topics such as environmental justice, which is the theme of an exhibit showcasing their work at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
The exhibit opened May 22 and will be on display until Friday, June 2. It consists of both individual and group projects of various mediums, including wire sculptures and embossed metal. The projects mainly feature depictions of plants, endangered animals and other aspects of the great outdoors.
“The kids really care about the natural legacy of Wyoming … a lot of times you hear that kids don’t care about things anymore. It’s not true,” Gerberding said. “They do have their passions and things they really want to advocate for.”
Kent Sanner, a student in Gerberding’s class, said learning to collaborate and share ideas with others has been one of the most enjoyable learning experiences of the class. Sanner has multiple works displayed in the exhibit at the library and said it’s exciting to know people are viewing them.
“I’m not Van Gogh or anything, but it’s pretty cool,” Sanner said. “You can kind of speak without speaking with your art.”
Fellow students Aurora Rasmussen and Natalie Matheney agreed the process of creating the artwork and allowing the public to observe it has been rewarding. Rasmussen said the acknowledgement of the class’ hard work has made her proud, and Matheney said she felt a sense of reassurance knowing that people are enjoying the exhibit.
“When you’re here [in class] you’re like, ‘Oh, this isn’t very good.’ But then … the fact that it’s in an art show, and people are seeing it and complimenting it, it feels really good,” Matheney said.
Gerberding said it typically takes two to three weeks for students to complete projects. The process typically involves an introduction to the topic and a few days practicing techniques. Then, the class is free to work together and use whatever supplies they need to create the works.
“A lot of what we do in arts advocacy ties into what they learned in other classes. The importance of biodiversity is very relevant in their science classes, for example, and some of the topics that they choose for social justice … come up in their history classes and in their literature classes,” Gerberding said. “So I think it really helps kind of round out their learning.”
Gerberding also said he’s grateful to Sheridan County School District 2 for continuing to offer art education to its students. After 29 years of teaching — including eight years teaching at American schools in Moscow, Russia and Milan, Italy — he’s seen the positive effect the arts can have on everyone, not just children.
“I personally think art is as important, if not more so, than any of the other subjects. I’m sure a lot of art teachers will say that,” he said with a laugh. “I think that’s what makes us inventive as Americans and keeps America at the forefront of being innovative. So I’m all about arts education.”
