SHERIDAN — To help more students access computer science, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the Computer Science Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish and increase computer science education for their students. At Sheridan Junior High School, Gina Carroll is one of Code.org’s Computer Science Leaders prize winners.
“Computer science is foundational to other educational pursuits, like reading, writing or math. It exercises logic and problem-solving, stimulates the imagination and inspires students to create. Plus, computing occupations are some of the fastest-growing, best-paying, and now the number one source of new wages in the U.S. We are so fortunate to have local support for computer science education in Sheridan, and this award will only enhance the opportunities we are able to provide,” Carroll said.
Along with many teachers in Sheridan County School District 2, Gina Carroll collaborates with Abby Hurley who serves as the computer science youth outreach coordinator. The primary functions of this role are training teachers to provide quality computer science instruction to students and supporting computer science education in schools. This support is offered through a partnership between SCSD2, Sheridan College and The Whitney Foundation.
In the coming months, Carroll and Hurley will explore options for utilizing the funds to enhance computer science education for Sheridan’s youth.