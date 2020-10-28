SHERIDAN — As the Rocky Mountain Region has received a couple blasts of early winter weather, individuals looking forward to hitting the slopes have become antsy.
Knowing the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the desire to spend time outdoors, local ski areas have begun preparations for the impending season on the slopes.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area has planned a pre-season ski party for Nov. 6 at Welcome Market Hall, where season passes will be sold and printed. The ski area is expected to officially open around Dec.18.
ABF Executive Director John Kirlin said those heading to the area this winter will not see many changes compared to last year. The nonprofit ski area will not operate out of the lodge this season due to delays in fundraising and construction caused by COVID-19.
"We also do not know what indoor operations would look like this winter, so we have chosen to not try to push for completing the lodge this winter," Kirlin said.
New this year, though, will be a number of different processes. Kirlin said lift tickets will not be sold in the rental shop, rather they will be sold out of a kiosk near the yurt.
The yurt itself will still be used for warming and gathering, but capacity will be limited based on health regulations. A large event tent will also provide shelter space next to the yurt this year.
In addition, Kirlin said, ABF will build a temporary enclosure for the portable restrooms that will allow them to be heated and include hand-washing stations. The ski area will also encourage guests to use face coverings and gloves while waiting to board the lifts, on which staff will not enforce double rider requirements.
In addition, limited capacity will be available in the rental shop. Kirlin said he and the ABF team are working on a reservation system to streamline the process, but guests will have to wait outside once capacity in the rental shop is reached. ABF will also have ticket vouchers available for purchase at retailers in town, which can be pre-purchased at discounted rates.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge in the Bighorn Mountains, which typically sees about 10,000 people each winter, said their opening day will depend on snowfall. About half the years, owners Wayne and Holli Jones said, they are open by Thanksgiving.
They anticipate continuing the social distancing guidelines that have existed throughout the summer, though said they have a high-quality, fast lift so most days there aren't any lines. In addition, they'll have more servers on hand to ensure safe food service, and on nice days, they'll serve more food from their deck.
Tickets, too, will be sold outside from a window in the lodge, Holli Jones said, to accommodate individuals who don't want to go inside. Day-of ticket purchases will be available, though Wayne Jones said he anticipates season pass sales increasing this year.
All in all, though, the area ski lodges are looking forward to welcoming visitors for the upcoming ski season and will accommodate to meet COVID-19 protocols.
Here's a quick glance at how other area ski areas will adjust to a COVID-19 season.
RED LODGE
The ski area will open for skiing and snowboarding Nov. 27. All employees at the facility are required to complete a COVID-19 screening prior to each shift.
The seasonal locker rooms and Hancock Hut at the Summit will be closed to guests. In addition, face coverings will be required when loading and unloading chairlifts, for indoor and outdoor lines, inside all buildings, on guest shuttles and during all ski and snowboard lessons. Buffs and normal ski masks are acceptable to meet this requirement.
The ski area may also limit ticket sales on busy days to ensure less crowding. Visitors will be encourage to purchase reloadable tickets that allow for hands-off scanning from a distance.
BIG SKY RESORT (MONTANA)
The largest ski area in Montana is set to open Nov. 26. It, too, will require masks for all guests age 5 and older in all indoor public areas and all outdoor areas when social distancing isn't possible. Some areas of the resort, too, will run at reduced capacity, and the ski area encourages visitors to book lift tickets, activities, lessons and dining early.
The resort will also utilize QR codes to limit paper products such as menus and tickets. Instead, most of those things will be accessed via smartphone by scanning a QR code.
SLEEPING GIANT SKI AREA (MONTANA)
Opening Dec. 4, a press release on the ski area website indicated it will release its COVID-19 plan in the coming weeks. It is anticipated to require masks of staff and guests, installation of hand-washing stations and streamlined ticket ordering and printing. The ski area restaurant plans to focus on ready meals and grab-and-go options.
Additional outdoor heated seating areas will be added and plans are in the works for a tailgating area in the parking lot to allow for family groups who want to bring their own food.
JACKSON HOLE MOUNTAIN RESORT (WYOMING)
Face coverings will be required in all buildings, facilities and lift lines at the resort set to open Nov. 26. In addition, physical distancing guidelines will be observed and additional cleaning protocols have been added.
According to the resort website, lift lines will be redesigned to maintain physical distancing, and the resort will restrict the number of people on lifts at a time. Indoors, food and beverage operations and indoor seating will be limited to observe health guidelines.
The resort is also requiring advanced purchasing of lift tickets.
SNOW KING MOUNTAIN (WYOMING)
Masks will also be required at Snow King. In addition, all visitors will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance and social distancing guidelines will be encouraged. There will be limited indoor seating and warming space available on the mountain. Opening day for ski lifts will be Dec. 5.
GRAND TARGHEE RESORT (WYOMING)
According to the facility website, "current discussions regarding operations include ideas involving indoor capacity limits, face covering requirements, the expansion of outdoor seating options, alternative food options" and more. The ski area is expected to open Nov. 20, conditions permitting. Advance purchase of tickets, gear rentals and lessons are also encouraged.
HOGADON BASIN SKI AREA (WYOMING)
Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and day-pass guests will be required to sign a contract tracing sheet. All staff will be required to wear face coverings and will be screened daily. Lift lines will be socially distanced and the lodge will have capacity limits in place. Hogadon is expected to open next month.
TERRY PEAK SKI AREA (SOUTH DAKOTA)
Masks will be required in all buildings and social distancing will be encouraged whenever possible. Coolers and gear bags will not be allowed in the buildings, and seating will be limited. Opening weekend is set for Dec. 4.