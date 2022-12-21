SHERIDAN — Ski lessons will be available at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area starting in January.
Session one of youth skiing and snowboarding lessons begins Jan. 6. A bus leaves Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton at noon and returns at 4 p.m.
Lesson two is Jan. 13, lesson three is Jan. 20 and lesson four is Jan. 27. The bus from TRVCC leaves at 9 a.m. these days and returns at 4 p.m.
The first chair youth program includes four alpine skiing or snowboarding lessons for $160 per student, which includes lift tickets and rentals. After completing the lessons, each student earns a season pass.
The all mountain program can be joined after completing first chair. It runs four weeks and includes lessons and lift tickets for $100 per student or $125 per student with rentals.
Upon completion, students have an option to purchase a discounted season pass for $200.
Call to register at 307-655-9419 or online at trvcc.org. Sessions are open to youth ages 9-17.