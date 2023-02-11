SHERIDAN — Sheridan will host its third annual WYO Winter Rodeo Feb. 18, after a two-year hiatus due to various weather-related complications. This year, the event will be moved from downtown on Broadway Street to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. 

“The biggest consideration for us is the weather,” said Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker. “We’ve done this event twice but planned it four times. Every time we’ve planned it, the weather was too warm to do it by the end of the event, which creates unsafe track conditions.” 

Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program. 

