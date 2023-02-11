SHERIDAN — Sheridan will host its third annual WYO Winter Rodeo Feb. 18, after a two-year hiatus due to various weather-related complications. This year, the event will be moved from downtown on Broadway Street to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“The biggest consideration for us is the weather,” said Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker. “We’ve done this event twice but planned it four times. Every time we’ve planned it, the weather was too warm to do it by the end of the event, which creates unsafe track conditions.”
The event committee projects weather will be less of an issue with the event at the fairgrounds due to the track setting longer, dirt underneath the snow rather than concrete and other improvements with controlling the track, Parker explained.
Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger affirmed the event is expected to be safer when held at the fairgrounds on the track rather than the street, and snow that has been removed from parking lots and streets throughout Sheridan in the past month will be used to shape the track.
City Public Works Director and skijoring athlete Hanns Mercer gave more details on the process of setting up the arena at the fairgrounds.
“We sat in the bleachers and tried to make it so everyone will be able to take advantage of the features that we place on the track,” he said. Along with his team, Mercer is in the process of coordinating placements of jumps, rings and other aspects of the competition.
According to Mercer, ideally, horses for the skijoring event of the Winter Rodeo will be able to run on a dirt track while pulling the skier behind on a snow track.
Concerning moving the event’s location, Mercer said “it’s a cultural thing, so once you move it up [to the fairgrounds], a lot of people may not have interest in it, but I think we’ll have a very significant turnout.”
Though the event won’t be as centrally located, there will be many vendors set up for business at the fairgrounds throughout the rodeo, Bridger said.
The WYO Winter Rodeo comes at a time that benefits Sheridan culturally and economically. Parker explained he and Mercer came up with the idea of a winter rodeo in February to bring people downtown in Sheridan during a historically slow month.
“We looked at the calendar — we looked at the worst performing month, from an economic standpoint, which is February; we looked at the worst performing week, the weekend we typically go, and we said, ‘Can we do something in our industry that would positively impact the community?’” Parker said.
Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle said some economic benefits include increases in revenue for hotels, restaurants and downtown businesses during the weekend of the WYO Winter Rodeo.
Planning for the event begins in late summer, Parker said, and continues throughout the fall and the months leading up to the rodeo itself.
“It’s pretty involved,” he said.
The event draws competitors from out of town as well as visiting and local spectators.
“We’ve seen people from all over the country come out for this, which is pretty exciting,” Parker said.
The first year it was held, in 2019, 107 skijoring teams registered to compete in the WYO Winter Rodeo.
“We had 12,000 people on Broadway between Luminous and Blacktooth [for the event],” Mercer said.
“Lots of youth and adults alike participate in non-professional events,” Siddle said. “It gives them something to do, and it gets people outdoors.”
According to Mercer, The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo holds the record for the largest skijoring event by participation and teams, achieving this in 2019 and going on to beat it in 2020.
“It is crazy what we’ve created,” Mercer said.
Bridger explained Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, in collaboration with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board and the city of Sheridan, make the event possible, and the help of volunteers throughout the community is instrumental in its execution.
Bridger also said the WYO Winter Rodeo was well received by the community, and it is expected to become a lasting tradition in coming years.
Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program.