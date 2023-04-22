09-23-2020 Ignite Conference_KC 001.jpg
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press Peak Consulting’s Stacia Skretteberg, right, talks with Tasha Kruger before a presentation on Strategic Planning at the Ignite Conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

SHERIDAN — Popular Ignite presenter Stacia Skretteberg from Peak Consulting will present the keynote lunch session, "Managing Change When Change Keeps Coming" at this year's Ignite Conference.

We’ve said for years that change is the only constant. If so, why does it continue to be so hard? Skretteberg's keynote presentation will explore natural responses to change and how understanding responses can help better navigate and even lead through it. She will dive into the awareness of natural responses to change, the understanding of the stages of change from the Bridges Transition Model, best practices for supporting each other and managing change individually and suggestions on what to do at each stage of the transition.

