SHERIDAN — Popular Ignite presenter Stacia Skretteberg from Peak Consulting will present the keynote lunch session, "Managing Change When Change Keeps Coming" at this year's Ignite Conference.
We’ve said for years that change is the only constant. If so, why does it continue to be so hard? Skretteberg's keynote presentation will explore natural responses to change and how understanding responses can help better navigate and even lead through it. She will dive into the awareness of natural responses to change, the understanding of the stages of change from the Bridges Transition Model, best practices for supporting each other and managing change individually and suggestions on what to do at each stage of the transition.
Skretteberg has more than 20 years’ experience in the human resources field. Over the past 13 years, she has been providing consulting to both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. She has held human resources and management roles in industries spanning retail, communications, hospitality and food and beverage. She provides clients with innovative HR solutions that are easy to implement, according to a press release. Her passion for human resources is clear, as is her down-to-earth realistic approach to assisting clients in solving their workplace issues.
ABOUT THE IGNITE CONFERENCE
The Chamber's Business Retention & Expansion Committee will host the eighth Ignite Conference May 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sheridan College to provide the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.
SESSIONS
The Ignite Conference allows attendees to choose seminars that best fit individual professional development needs. Choose from seminars on marketing, human resources, business growth, entrepreneurship and more. Plus, enjoy a bonus lunch session and a bonus wrap-up session to help pull it all together and take learning to the next level.
Cost for Chamber members is $175 each and $165 for each additional company employee. Non-Chamber members cost $210 each and $200 for each additional company employee. Registration includes four seminars, lunch and two bonus sessions. Register by May 14.