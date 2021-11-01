SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present an a cappella choral concert by Skyline Singers, professional chamber choir-in-residence, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
Specializing in a cappella music, Skyline Singers will perform both sacred and secular works spanning from the 16th century to modern works. The featured work on this program will be the motet "Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied" by J. S. Bach, featuring Dr. Mark Eliot Bergman on double bass. The group will also perform three separate settings of the Marian Vesper hymn "Ave maris stella" by three different Norwegian composers as well as settings by Edvard Grieg (1893), Trond Kverno (1976) and Fredrik Sixten (2009).
The concert features music for the religious feasts of All Saints Day and the Assumption, and a group of charming partsongs by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, the older sister of Felix Mendelssohn. The concert will end with "Seven Songs of the Rubaiyat" by American composer Adolphus Hailstork.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for seniors/veterans; and $10 for students (K-12, non-SC) and can be purchased online at sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.