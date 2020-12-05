SHERIDAN — On Jan. 12, Sheridan’s Critical Air Service Team was prepared for takeoff — a flight into the future.
That day marked the beginning of a new capacity purchase agreement in which the state contracted with SkyWest Airlines — parent company United — to provide air service in four Wyoming communities including Sheridan, according to CAST president Steve Maier. And the new contract pointed to a future where, as far as enplanements go, the sky was truly the limit.
“SkyWest flies under the United banner, which is one of the largest of all the connecting airlines,” Maier said. “They have hundreds of flights a day all over the country and the world. And people were taking advantage of it.”
During the first two months of 2020, SkyWest looked as if it would reach its 10,000 enplanements required for federal funding in record time. January brought 1,223 enplanements, a 62% increase from January 2019. February saw 1,611 enplanements, an increase of 134% from February 2019.
But then COVID-19 happened.
Enplanements dropped by 48% from February to March’s 838 enplanements. April’s drop was even more precipitous — a 91% month-to-month decrease to just 74 enplanements.
“The new service with SkyWest was incredibly successful until the COVID-19 virus hit the nation,” CAST board member Renee Obermueller wrote in an April air service summary to Sheridan City Council. “Overall, the airline industry has seen a 90% decrease in air travel. Sheridan is no different.”
“We started the year off great,” Maier said. “We were really way above where we had been, and we thought we could have enplanements over 20,000 or 25,000. By March, we were down to almost nothing. And it got worse before it got better.”
Indeed, spring was rough for air service. Starting in April, the service had four months where enplanements saw a year-to-year decrease from 2019. April was down by 89% year-to-year and May was down by 82%. June was down by 63% and July was down by 9%.
But by July, things started to even out a bit, Maier said. The air service still hasn’t returned to early 2020 numbers, but it’s come close at times. August and October both saw 1,090 enplanements — a year-to-year increase of 5% and 9% respectively. September’s enplanements were just 2% less than 2019’s numbers with 962 enplanements.
Now, the airport is heading into its busy season with holiday travel, and travelers don’t seem dissuaded by the virus, Obermueller said. Midday flights on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday were added in November along with additional flights during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to accommodate travel.
“We had a pretty good November, which is not what we normally would expect,” Maier said. “We certainly hope we can keep that up through December. It’s a tough thing because people are being asked not to travel right now, but some people just have to travel. And we want to be here for those who need to.”
Enplanements — which federal agencies define as the number of passengers leaving an airport — are an important benchmark for Sheridan County Airport, because it currently receives $1 million in federal funding for the maintenance of its facilities. That funding is only available to airports that see at least 10,000 enplanements annually. As of Nov. 15, Sheridan’s enplanements sat at 8,470, according to Obermueller.
“That 10,000 seems within reach now,” Maier said. “It didn’t necessarily feel that way back in April.”
Obermueller said she remains optimistic about the air service’s future as United daily connections out of Denver have slowly increased from a low point of 127 in June to 312 in October. Obermueller said connections out of Denver are “vital” to the success of the local air service because it gives customers access to more potential destinations across the country and the world.
In October 2019, the state of Wyoming inked a contract with SkyWest Airlines to operate an air service out of four different Wyoming cities: Sheridan, Gillette, Rock Springs and Riverton. The company was one of two bidders for the contract, according to Maier, along with Denver Air Connection, which had contracted with CAST to provide air service since 2015.
In the capacity purchase agreement, the state covers 60% of the costs of air service while local governments — the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County — split the remaining 40%, according to Obermueller.
Since March, the agreement has been largely subsidized through federal CARES Act funding, according to Obermueller. That’s why, of a total $855,873 bill since March, the city and county only had to pay a combined total of $34,518.
Overall, Maier said he was happy with what had been an unpredictable first year contracting with SkyWest.
“I think they’re doing well, and we’ve certainly seen the benefits of that relationship,” Maier said. “This has just been such an unusual year with so many stresses in the whole airline industry. But I believe the first few months of this agreement showed that there was a market for this service and that people wanted it. Once it’s safe to travel again, I think we’ll really start to take off.”