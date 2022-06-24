SHERIDAN — Sheridan County extended its contract with SkyWest Airlines for air service to Denver over the next three years.
The agreement is in effect from July 1 to June 30, 2025, with a total cost not to exceed $8.57 million for the three-year term. Under the agreement, SkyWest will provide two daily roundtrip flights year-round as long as it’s operationally sustainable.
The block hour rate — or total operating cost per hour of air time — is expected to increase from $3,134 to $3,325 over the three-year contract period. Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the block rate increased since the Sheridan County Airport began providing air service through SkyWest — flying under the banner of United Airlines — in January 2020.
“It’s mostly due to increased costs of fuel and increased costs of personnel,” Obermueller said. “The airlines are feeling the same pinch I think all of us are.”
The agreement will be reviewed annually, and adjustments will be made each year based on current market conditions, Obermueller said.
In October 2019, the state of Wyoming inked a contract with SkyWest to operate air service out of four different Wyoming cities: Sheridan, Gillette, Rock Springs and Riverton. The company was one of two bidders for the contract, along with Denver Air Connection, which had provided air service out of Sheridan since 2015.
The relationship with SkyWest has been a fruitful one for the county, Obermueller said. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheridan and Riverton were the only two airports in the nation to increase enplanements, or the number of passengers leaving an airport. The Sheridan County Airport ended 2021 with a record 23,000 enplanements.
That positive momentum has continued into 2022, Obermueller said.
“At least for June, July, August and September, we’re crushing all the (passenger) loads of the other (capacity purchase agreement) communities (in Wyoming),” Obermueller said. “So people are certainly coming into Sheridan to visit and flying out of Sheridan to get to their destinations.”
The success of SkyWest’s collaboration with Sheridan County should not be taken for granted, Obermueller said. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to end air service in 29 of the 49 communities it serves, due to pilot shortages. Obermueller said the company remains committed to providing air service to Wyoming communities, and she did not expect local air service to be terminated despite the staffing struggles.
“Wyoming is one of the markets that they are happy to be in and want to stay in,” Obermueller said. “So we’re working very closely with them to make sure we can maintain our commercial service.”
County Commissioner Nick Siddle said he was excited SkyWest would continue to serve the community over the next three years.
“Air service is very important to the success of our community and especially the business community,” Siddle said. ”It serves as a boost to our community, and I believe this is very worthwhile.”
The contract will go into effect July 1 and extend through June 30, 2025.