SHERIDAN — With the change in weather, Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson has announced that several pile burning projects will be conducted this fall and into the winter, depending on favorable snow conditions over the next few months.
These piles are the result of timber sales and hand treatments to reduce hazardous fuel loadings.
On the Medicine Wheel Ranger District, piles are primarily in the Porcupine and in the Shell Ranger Station areas.
On the Powder River Ranger District, piles are in the Canyon Creek and Goldmine Creek areas, west of Powder River Pass and in the Poison Creek area near Hazelton on the west side of the pass.
On the Tongue Ranger District, piles are in the Babione Creek area and near Big Goose work center and at Johnson Creek near Arrowhead Lodge along Highway 14.
Smoke may be visible from communities surrounding the Bighorn National Forest and from highways but is not likely to impact any of the communities. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously along Highway 14 should smoke linger along the highway in the Sibley Lake to Burgess Junction area.