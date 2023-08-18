SHERIDAN — Retired emergency room physician and cofounder of religious nonprofit Blessed Earth Dr. Michael Sleeth said a spiritual approach could be the key to suicide prevention. Kayla Stevens, mental health care worker, suicide prevention activist and attendee of Sleeth’s ‘Hope Always’ event Wednesday said spirituality can be a tool for some to cope with suicide ideation, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
Sleeth said he spent the first 47 years of his life non-religious. When his wife and children experienced the trauma of witnessing the accidental death of his brother-in-law, he was stalked by a former patient and the father of a neighboring child died in 9/11, Sleeth said his scientific worldview was challenged.
“In the midst of all that, I woke up to the fact that there was evil on this planet and that didn’t fit my paradigm of science,” Sleeth said. “It led me on a search and I read a bunch of other sacred texts, then I picked up a Bible in the hospital waiting room one day and realized I had never read that.”
Upon picking up the Bible, Sleeth said he was able to find answers to many of his questions regarding good and evil. In the years since, Sleeth founded Blessed Earth with his wife Nancy and published several books about the role spirituality can play in approaching world issues such as climate change and suicide.
During the Hope Always event, Sleeth cited a 2003 report, “Hardwired to Connect: The New Scientific Case for Authoritative Communities,” claiming a lack of connection with others and to moral and spiritual meaning has coincided with increased suicide rates nationally.
“This problem is not going to go away in our lifetimes, so a lot of it is, how do you approach the work?” Sleeth said. “You need to approach it not in that we’re going to end this, but that we are going to be part of an ongoing solution, ongoing work, ongoing goodness.”
Sleeth said he found the answer to why suicide occurs through Scripture; citing the story of Adam and Eve, Sleeth likened suicide ideation to the temptation by Satan to eat the forbidden fruit.
“Scripture, in the very beginning, describes this bizarre thing, why are humans the only creature on the planet that purposefully takes their own life?” Sleeth said. “We are given a greater explanation than just mind and body. We are told there’s a spiritual dial involved here and all that is to say when you are in a room with somebody who’s thinking about harming themselves, it’s not just a scientific battle that they’re in, it’s not a political battle, it is a spiritual battle that they are waging.”
Sleeth said suicide can be prevented with a spiritual approach in faith communities by way of acknowledgement and sermon by the church and a societal return to faith.
Following the event, Stevens, board member of the Wyoming chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, co-chair of the Wyoming Alliance for Suicide Prevention and clinician at the Veterans Affairs Health Care System said faith and spirituality can play a major part in suicide prevention for certain patients, but it is not an end-all-be-all solution to suicide.
“It’s important to not simplify a complex issue like suicide. There is not one single cause or one single solution. Each person is unique and needs a treatment plan and options that are just as unique as they are,” Stevens said. “For some the answer is turning to spirituality, faith or religion and seeking guidance, counseling and support in that way, but the important thing is to listen to what the person is experiencing and provide a patient or client centered treatment plan that is in the best interest of the person you are working with.
“Faith, religion and spirituality are a big protective factor for people struggling with suicide ideation. I think regardless of a clinician’s preferences or background in that area, they should always put forth all the options,” Stevens continued. “Looking at the patient holistically, mind, body and soul, that’s very important across the board and there’s a lot of research and evidence to support that and ways to incorporate that in a non-biased way for the patient.”
Stevens said the Suicide Prevention Resource Center and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention are two national organizations with evidence and research-based information available online regarding spiritual approaches to suicide prevention. Stevens said a good resource for faith leaders seeking information on how to approach suicide prevention in faith communities can receive training online from suicide intervention training company LivingWorks.
“I think historically there has been a fine line between spiritual health and mental health. They’re not necessarily the same thing, but they’re very close, so for a mental health professional who’s not trained in theology or providing that kind of counseling, that’s when [they would] need to refer [the patient] out,” Stevens said. “It’s the same thing with faith leaders, spiritual people, what have you, that they know when to refer out as well. This is not a spiritual matter. This is a mental health matter and it needs to be addressed that way.”
For individuals in crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline hotline can be reached at 988. Crisis chat services and more information on suicide prevention can be found at 988lifeline.org. To text with a trained helper, the Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting SAVE to 741741.
