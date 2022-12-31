SHERIDAN — A $5 million expansion of the Hub on Smith is still a possibility, although state officials tabled a request for partial funding for the project early this month.
On Dec. 15, the State Loan and Investment Board finished allocating over $80 million in federal COVID-19 Health and Human Services American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds to agencies across Wyoming. While many projects were denied, SLIB tabled a request from the Hub on Smith for $3,007,618 for its expansion project.
All of the funding set aside in the 2022 Legislative Session was allocated. There are no remaining dollars to be awarded, unless the Legislature appropriates more funding during the 2023 session, according to Elizabeth Blackwell, grants and loans manager for the OSLI.
So while it could be months into 2023 before elected officials decide whether to allocate additional money for frontline organizations around the state, The Hub on Smith Director Carmen Rideout is hopeful her organization’s request for funding may still be granted.
“We are still hopeful that there might be (future) funding available in that pot of money,” she said this week. “The governor said that he has requested additional funding from the Legislature (this upcoming session) and my understanding is that it looks good for that. We will just be on hold until that happens.”
In December, Rideout told SLIB that services senior centers provide throughout the state help people stay at home, out of hospitals and out of skilled nursing facilities, which saves the state millions of dollars each year. Gov. Mark Gordon expressed support for the project, and instead of being denied it was ultimately tabled.
The Hub expansion project would cost over $5 million, and if the nonprofit is successful in receiving money from SLIB, it “would be a game changer for us,” Rideout said.
The HHS funding was specifically earmarked for organizations impacted by the pandemic, and much was distributed to primary care providers and hospitals around the state.
“The SLIB board’s priority, which makes total sense, was primary care, healthcare and mental health. We believe those are really worthy projects,” Rideout said. “But senior centers, too … what we do impacts healthcare, in keeping people out of the hospital and safe during the pandemic, even into now.”
Senior centers also help ease isolation and loneliness in one of the most vulnerable populations, she continued.
The $5 million expansion would provide space for a support center inside the Hub, or a single point of contact for people coming into the facility.
“We’re a multi-purpose center with eight different programs, and that’s one of the things that was evident during the pandemic, (the need for) an easy, accessible and clear way for people to connect to what we do,” Rideout said. “That is critical. Right now, those folks are scattered in different places, and that expansion would include a dedicated space for that.”
The expansion would also provide much-needed space for the home delivered meals program, which increased in size during the pandemic, and still number almost double pre-pandemic requests.
If the Legislature allocates more ARPA funding this session, and if the Hub is a grant recipient through SLIB, Rideout said the senior center will need to raise money for a match.
“We have a little bit set aside, but we will need to raise over $2 million to get that project started. We will be asking for help from our community on that front,” she said.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital also had several projects in front of SLIB this year, and state officials approved a final $480,000, or “priority two” of four requests made by Sheridan Memorial Hospital, for an SMH emergency department triage renovation.
“All four of the projects were solid projects, and you have to give credit to the SLIB board. They had a lot of applications and only so many resources spread around to many worthy applications,” SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
The ER department triage project will rearrange the front end of the ER so that incoming patients will be segmented into groups: Rather than having everyone congregate in a common waiting room, people with potentially infectious respiratory diseases will be separated from other patients.
“We’ll get people immediately into rooms … based on the symptoms that they present with,” McCafferty said. “If you come in with a laceration, or a broken bone, you might come into one set of triage rooms. If you come in with a respiratory process like the flu or RSV or COVID, you would go into a separate set of triage rooms. If you come in with a behavioral health type issue, you would go again into a separate set of triage rooms.”
Regarding two other projects that were not funded by SLIB, McCafferty said that the routing of the HVAC system within the hospital’s TCU has been completed and was paid for by the hospital. SMH had hoped to utilize ARPA funds to offset that cost, but that did not happen. The other project was for a supply and materials management system expansion.
“We used to keep an inventory of four to seven days on hand. Now, we’re around 45 days of inventory,” McCafferty said.
SMH has around 5,400 square feet of storage, and hopes to double it.
“That is a project that we do need to continue to look very carefully at, and prioritize,” McCafferty said. “But again, we have multiple competing priorities for capital. We will see where that goes.”
While the supply chain project fit well into the ARPA funding criteria, there were many worthy projects on the list, McCafferty reiterated, and SMH is grateful for the funding the hospital did receive. McCafferty said he would also consider reapplying if more money is allocated, adding that he also supports the Hub project.
“There were a lot of worthy projects and not enough resources to go around,” McCafferty said. “And if there are (additional) funds out there, we certainly believe that our projects are just as worthy as other ones. But we are very thankful for what we have gotten.”