SHERIDAN — A $5 million expansion of the Hub on Smith is still a possibility, although state officials tabled a request for partial funding for the project early this month.

On Dec. 15, the State Loan and Investment Board finished allocating over $80 million in federal COVID-19 Health and Human Services American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds to agencies across Wyoming. While many projects were denied, SLIB tabled a request from the Hub on Smith for $3,007,618 for its expansion project.

Tags

Recommended for you