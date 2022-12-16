Sheridan Memorial Hospital stock
Buy Now

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s top five officials voted not to fund two Sheridan Memorial Hospital projects with federal Health and Human Services money Thursday morning.

“These are difficult choices,” Gov. Mark Gordon said, after the State Loan and Investment Board denied several projects from around the state, including requests from hospital districts to long term living facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you