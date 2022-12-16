CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s top five officials voted not to fund two Sheridan Memorial Hospital projects with federal Health and Human Services money Thursday morning.
“These are difficult choices,” Gov. Mark Gordon said, after the State Loan and Investment Board denied several projects from around the state, including requests from hospital districts to long term living facilities.
SLIB took the day Thursday to discuss how to allocate a remaining $50 million in federal funds earmarked for COVID-19-era capital construction projects. Requests from across the state totaled nearly $120 million, or more than double the available funding left in the $88 million Health and Human Services American Rescue Plan Act grant funding. The ARPA Health and Human Services Capital Construction Program was created during the 2022 budget session, with an appropriation of $85 million in federal dollars. Over $30 million was allocated to Wyoming projects in November.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
On Nov. 16, SLIB awarded SMH a $5.9 million grant to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region, its first priority on the list of requests for the Health and Human Services money.
Mike McCafferty, SMH CEO, spoke to SLIB in favor of its third and fourth funding requests, which were not funded Thursday. One was for $608,955 for a supply chain relocation and expansion and another $1,004,928 million for an HVAC completion for 20 additional private multi-use reverse isolation beds.
“The (supply chain relocation and expansion) project is very important to us,” McCafferty said. “We believe it is a direct and proportional response to COVID and the pandemic in particular. This area of our hospital is a 1954 vintage, and we have had to stock inventory from about a week’s worth to 45 days because of national supply chain issues.”
State Auditor Kristi Racines said she is aware Wyoming is a large and rural state, and in making these decisions, she would “very much” look at what sort of CARES money entities on the list have already received.
“We have a lot of entities on this list that have received a large amount of money, and we have quite a few entities that received no CARES money,” Racines said.
“In the case of Sheridan Memorial Hospital, I will be looking at money that we have already given to them out of this pot,” she said. “That is not specific to this project, but just something that we will be looking at, is what sort of money they got.”
The board had not voted on a recommended $480,000, or “priority two” of four requests made by Sheridan Memorial Hospital for an SMH Emergency Department Triage Renovation early in the day Thursday.
The Hub on Smith
At the start of the meeting, a request for $3,007,618 from Senior Citizens Council, or The Hub on Smith, was included on the denial list. By midday Thursday, it was moved back to the discussion list.
Carmen Rideout, executive director of The Hub, told the board that services senior centers provide throughout the state help people stay at home, out of hospitals and out of skilled nursing facilities, which saves the state millions of dollars each year.
“Especially during COVID, the people we serve were most at risk,” Rideout said. “I am here today to ask for your approval to expand and complete site improvements that will be a long-term investment in our senior center, which services over 3,000 people in Sheridan per year.”
Racines asked how much CARES Act money The Hub has already received, and Rideout said it received around $2.1 million for HVAC upgrades through the city of Sheridan. She voted against moving the project back to the discussion list.
Gordon said he had toured The Hub, and found it “favorable.” He later cast the tiebreaker vote to move the project back to the consideration list.