SHERIDAN — Each summer, communities around Sheridan County celebrate their unique character with parades and events like the Cowpie Classic golf tournament in Dayton and the Story Cook-Off.
In 2020, many of those events had to be canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this summer things will likely return to normal.
“Everything was totally canceled last year,” said Craig Riekert, a planner with Dayton Days. This year, Dayton Days is scheduled for July 24-26.
“The community here — I have people coming out of the woodwork to help,” Reikert said. “We are just dying to get back to normalcy, and this will be the first sign of that coming back. Hopefully everyone will take advantage of it.”
Story Days is slated for Aug. 27-29 and will include the annual Volunteer Fireman's Breakfast, a parade on North Piney, the parade and cook-off, and other activities.
“This really is a celebration of Story. It is a longstanding tradition and the whole community enjoys it,” planning committee member Zack Houck said.
Story Days events start Friday evening and continue Saturday morning with the Story Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department at 7 a.m. Artists, crafters and vendors will be present downtown, and registration will continue until Aug. 26. On display are things like fine art, fabrics, food and more. The annual cook-off is at the Waldorf A’Story Guest Haus and includes cash prizes from $200 to $1,000. The cook-off is Aug. 28, with judging and a public tasting at 3 p.m.
Houck said the Story Days Committee is still looking for volunteers to help with all events, including the parade.
“We are always looking for volunteers and we have a Story Days Facebook page where people can get more information,” he said. “I think it is a big struggle for all of us, to get volunteers and people involved. But, we always have a couple hundred people at our events. The streets are lined with people watching the parade and we are a family-friendly event. There is something for everyone.”
Volunteers in the Clearmont community are still trying to plan a 2021 event, with no official details planned as of yet after the departure of the event’s longtime organizer. The town held Clearmont Days in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the event occurred sporadically in prior decades. The 2019 event, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the town’s incorporation, drew nearly 150 people.
Riekert said the Dayton Days committee finalized plans this week to hold the Cowpie Classic golf tournament at the Lomax Ranch near Dayton July 24, where participants will be able to attend a barbecue afterward. At the same time Friday, the Instigators will play live music from 6-8:30 p.m. in Dayton Park alongside food and vendors, with alcohol sales, and snow cones for children. The band will tear down in time for an outdoor family movie night at the community center at 9 p.m.
Saturday morning, the Rotary Club will host a pancake breakfast, and then participants can run the Dayton one-mile run before the parade at 10 a.m.
“After the parade, we’ll have more vendors in the park,” Houck said, including bounce houses and inflatable slides, and the Bighorn Mountain Axe throwers from Sheridan. Dave Munsick will play in the park, and events like the annual duck race, a water fight, the Tongue River Valley Community Center’s volleyball tournament and horseshoes will also be back. Organizers added an ATV scavenger hunt this year for something new, he said. After a day of events, people are welcome to visit watering holes in town, Houck added.
“We don’t plan any entertainment for the evening so the local businesses can benefit from people in town,” Houck said, adding that the committee is working on planning Sunday events like frisbee golf and a possible hamburger feed.