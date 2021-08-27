SHERIDAN — With 18 Sheridan County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger asked for the community’s help Thursday.
“We are asking the community to help us out with preventative measures, because this iteration of the virus is much more easily transmitted, and it doesn’t take as long of an exposure to transmit it,” Addlesperger said. “At this rate, we don’t know where we’ll be in a week or two. We need everyone’s help to slow the spread.”
As of Friday morning, there were a total of 200 active confirmed and probable cases of COVID in Sheridan County with nine new cases diagnosed within the last 24 hours, according to information released by Jennifer Graves, COVID-19 public information officer, Friday. Hospital staff continues to attribute the surge in cases to the more-transmissible Delta variant of the virus.
Addlesperger continued to advocate such public health measures as mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing in light of the hospital experiencing its highest hospitalization numbers yet. During the previous peak of the pandemic in November 2020, there were 15 hospitalized individuals at one time, according to McCafferty.
Of the hospitalized individuals, three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator, according to McCafferty. Only one of the hospitalized individuals is a “breakthrough” case — someone who has been vaccinated for the virus, but still caught it.
While the vast majority of hospitalized patients defeat the virus, it takes time, according to the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen. Hospital stays range from five days to over 25.
“That’s part of the problem… is that people are staying for a long period of time, and they don’t have the ability to transfer,” Hespen said.
McCafferty said while the hospital still has the physical capacity to address the hospitalizations, he is concerned about stretching its staffing resources thin. The hospital has daily conversations about ways to manage staff resources, McCafferty said, including changes regarding non-emergent surgeries. No major changes have been made at this time, but those issues will continually be re-evaluated as the situation develops, McCafferty said.
Similarly, the hospital continues to make changes to its visitation policy, Hespen said. Currently, all patients can receive only one visitor during their stay, with the exception of patients in women’s health and pediatrics, who are allowed two, Hespen said. All visitors must be masked while in the hospital, and visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted at this time.
In addition to mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing, Addlesperger continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have not received it yet.
As of Aug. 23, 37.02% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 34.8%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind only Teton (71.6%), Albany (45.78%) and Park (37.33%) counties.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health.