SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary voted unanimously to pledge $50,000 to the transitional care expansion at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Jan. 8. With this gift, the Auxiliary has given $724,000 to Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 1991.
With a mission "to provide comfort to and better the welfare of Sheridan Memorial Hospital's patients," auxiliary board members voted on the opportunity that best exemplified their purpose, according to a press release from SMH. This year's funds will impact patient care throughout the hospital by going to the transitional care unit, as this service is a multidisciplinary team made numerous departments. The TCU team includes nursing, physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy, case management and social services, nutritional services, wound care and more.
"We appreciate the time spent coordinating and working alongside this generous and passionate board of volunteers," said Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. "This donation is part of a long Auxiliary tradition in continuing to support hospital and foundation projects that will expand the health care available to our community. These women continue to help enhance the patient experience throughout the entire organization, and we are so fortunate to be able to collaborate with such an incredible group."
To learn more about getting involved in The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board or volunteering, contact Development Coordinator Jasmine Slater at 307-675-2620 or see sheridanhospital.org/community/volunteer-opportunities.