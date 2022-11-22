6.23.2022 - SMH Board 001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty listens to discussion at a recent SMH Board of Trustees meeting. During a meeting Wednesday, the board supported plans to secure American Rescue Plan Act dollars for behavioral health facilities and allocating funding for a vehicle to transport involuntarily detained patients.

 File photo| The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — On Nov. 16, the State Loan and Investment Board awarded Sheridan Memorial Hospital a $5.9 million grant to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.

According to hospital officials, the critical project will help address the growing mental health and behavioral health needs of the community by providing psychiatric urgent care, crisis stabilization, inpatient psychiatric beds and therapy space. The total cost of the project is $12.8 million and the SLIB grant requires a one-to-one match.

Recommended for you