05-12-23 Hailey Blaney & Jazz Scott w Cathy web.jpg
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealor, center, presents Hailey Blaney, left, and Jazz Scott, right, with nursing awards May 9, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer presented Nurse of the Year and Friend of Nursing awards at a ceremony May 9.

Nominations for both awards are submitted by employees who want to recognize their peers. The awards are given out in conjunction with celebrating National Nurses Week.

