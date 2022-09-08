SHERIDAN — Campbell County Health and Sheridan Memorial Hospital announced a new partnership, to provide emergency medical services to Sheridan County. This announcement follows a competitive bidding process to provide EMS services in Sheridan County.
The Sheridan City Council voted Tuesday night, and the Sheridan County Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to offer the service contract to this newly formed partnership, originally referred to as Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service.
Campbell County Health, which has operated its own independent EMS service since 1975, will embark on a joint venture with Sheridan Memorial Hospital to create Wyoming Regional EMS. Wyoming Regional EMS will be a jointly funded limited liability corporation, which will contract to provide ambulance services for the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County.
Wyoming Regional EMS will be managed through CCH-EMS, which has the resources and the expertise necessary to oversee the development and operations of this new EMS service. According to a press release from the two entities, this new expansion to Sheridan marks another step toward realizing Gov. Mark Gordon’s goal of EMS regionalization in Wyoming, provides another avenue by which CCH can collaborate with its northeast Wyoming neighbors, and is a way in which CCH can sustainably help a neighboring county in need of EMS services.
Wyoming Regional EMS will reflect the needs and identities of communities across the northeastern region of Wyoming. To accomplish this, Wyoming Regional EMS will be governed by a board comprised of three appointed members from both health care organizations, and will be equally funded by each organization.
Wyoming Regional EMS will begin operations in November 2022, with six ambulances and staff available for both emergency calls and interagency health care facility transports around the clock. According to the press release, more information will be shared soon regarding employment opportunities and the testing/interview locations and logistics to join the new Wyoming Regional EMS team.
“EMS is a very difficult service to provide because of the nature of rural EMS, where the majority of staffing is done by volunteers,” CCH CEO Matt Shahan said. “We are lucky to have the resources to have employed EMTs and paramedics, we [CCH] felt it would be good to help a neighbor [Sheridan]."
SMH officials echoed those sentiments.
“We are very excited to work in partnership with Campbell County Health to provide EMS services for Sheridan and the region,” said Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty. “These services are vital to the health and welfare of our communities and compounded by the vastness of our geography. Campbell County Health brings a great deal of clinical expertise and professional leadership to this partnership and we are both motivated by a shared vision of excellence and service to the region.”