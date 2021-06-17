SHERIDAN — National Certified Nursing Assistant week is June 17-23, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital honors those who work in the profession, which requires meeting the basic care needs for patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, in assisted living and in patients’ homes.
“At Sheridan Memorial Hospital, we have 40 CNAs who are the heart of our patient care areas. They provide bedside, hands-on care to our patients — assisting the nurses with many, many responsibilities. CNAs play a critical role in the patient care team — answering the patient’s questions and responding to their needs. Quite a few of our CNAs perform a dual role as unit clerks, managing information and communication within their departments,” said SMH Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen.
The most common duties that CNAs provide to patients under the direction of registered nurses include:
• Assisting medical patients to clean and bathe themselves
• Helping with dressing and toileting needs
• Turning and repositioning patients to keep skin healthy and to prevent skin breakdown
• Serving meals and assisting with eating as needed
• Completing and documenting vital signs (blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation readings)
These duties remain important to patients, as are the CNA’s behavioral skills, including having a high level of patience, compassion, empathy, attention to detail, communication skills, sense of humor and physical strength.
“I have worked with CNAs who have cared for patients and their families for 30+ years and are excellent in the care that they provide,” Hespen said. “I also have worked with CNAs who have advanced their knowledge by becoming RN’s, physical therapists and lab technologists. I started as a CNA early in my career and learned valuable skills that have continued throughout my nursing career.”