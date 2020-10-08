SHERIDAN — One thing remains certain at Sheridan Memorial Hospital: Everything is fluid when addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital executives — including the CEO; chief financial, operations, medical, nursing and development officers; marketing manager; director of lean transformation; director of facilities; director of surgical services; and the director of revenue cycle — meet daily in small groups to check in on day-to-day projects, and those meetings now include COVID-19 updates. At Wednesday’s meeting, the leadership team dispelled the idea that a lack of bed availability at the hospital could lead to another shutdown of businesses and schools.
“There isn’t a hard, fast number, it’s a case-by-case according to what patients are in our hospital,” SMH Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen said.
Hospital staff has a number of contingency plans that allow SMH to treat and care for as many COVID-19 patients — and regular hospitalized patients — as needed. The hospital is licensed for 88 beds but have capacity beyond those 88 to take care of people, SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
“I’ve seen a report that we only have a certain number of beds for COVID patients, which is not true,” McCafferty said Wednesday after members of the media observed SMH’s daily executive meeting. “As you can see, it’s very fluid.”
Different scenarios and circumstances dictate COVID-19 capacity at the hospital, he said. Some of those include local spikes, severity of patients, other emergency admissions that take staff attention, staff falling ill, contracting or coming into close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 and regional hospitals in surrounding cities and states having to divert patients.
.
SMH has accepted patients from other hospitals in Wyoming and Montana when those facilities reached capacity and federal regulations require hospitals to allow patient care if available. While SMH prepared areas of the hospital in the intensive care unit and medical-surgical departments specifically for infection control, if a surge in COVID-19 cases were to occur in Sheridan or regionally, the hospital will take other steps — like rescheduling non-emergent surgeries — to accommodate the need. Medical staff has also received cross training to help when the hospital is short-staffed.
State medical teams implemented a color chart to help translate the state’s current pandemic status that mirrors a stoplight. Green is good, yellow is concerning and red indicates critical status for a number of pandemic circumstances.
Hespen, when considering ways to help notify the community while also avoiding having to present ever-changing hospitalization and availability numbers, suggested a system like the state’s as a possible option locally.
Until then, the hospital leadership team will continue receiving daily updates and hopes to share that information with the community periodically, although a set plan is not yet in place. While executives review the hospital’s COVID-19 numbers daily, those numbers will likely not be readily available for the community due to the fluid nature of the situation.
“It’s not as easy as just ‘the answer,’” McCafferty. “There’s a lot to everything that’s going on and sometimes we want to share more and having an agile way to do that sometimes, for us, is frustrating because we have a lot to say and we want to go to data and science to help everybody understand the reason we do the things that we do.”
The numbers provided in Wednesday’s meeting indicated Sheridan County had 59 active cases with no new positive cases since Tuesday’s meeting. The hospital had five hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving care, none of which were Sheridan County residents. Of eight total ventilators available for use at the hospital, two of them were in use by COVID-19 patients. SMH’s executive team said they are comfortable with the amount of supplies available; their emergency response plans require eight weeks’ worth of supplies be on hand.
While numbers fluctuate rapidly, SMH remains available to serve the community amid the pandemic.