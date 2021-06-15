SHERIDAN — As of Monday Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the hospital’s Urgent Care located at 1435 Burton Street, one block south and west of the hospital. Follow siganage to Urgent Care.
People wishing to be tested for COVID-19 do need an appointment and should still call the hospital’s COVID-19 phone number, 307-672-1004. When a staff member calls them back to schedule their appointment, they will help the caller select the most appropriate test for their needs.
When people arrive for their appointment, they should remain in their vehicle and call to let the staff know they are there. The notification phone number is posted in the Urgent Care parking lot. COVID-19 tests are conducted Monday through Friday.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at sheridanhospital.org.