SMH sheridan memorial hospital outpatient
Employees start work at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center Oct. 28, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the country for 2023 according to the Chartis Group.

This is the eighth year in a row SMH has earned this honor. Over 800 hospitals were included in the study with the Top 100 list developed using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®. The index assesses performance utilizing 37 independent indicators across eight areas of performance including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charges and finance.

