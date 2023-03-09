SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the country for 2023 according to the Chartis Group.
This is the eighth year in a row SMH has earned this honor. Over 800 hospitals were included in the study with the Top 100 list developed using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®. The index assesses performance utilizing 37 independent indicators across eight areas of performance including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charges and finance.
“This honor is directly attributable to the expertise and commitment of our medical staff, our clinical care teams, and all of our supporting staff in all aspects of our health system,” hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “The culture that they create through our shared principles of respect for every individual, our focus on continuous process improvement and alignment across all areas of service, shapes the environment to provide value and an outstanding experience for our patients. Their commitment to these principles helps us to continually strive for operational excellence.”
According to a release from the Chartis Group, hospitals making the list serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities across the country. Michael Topchick, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health, said top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities.
“The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top-performing rural hospitals,” he said.
The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX® is a trusted source for measuring and monitoring performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance for rural hospitals and health care systems across the country, according to a press release from SMH.