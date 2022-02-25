SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the country for 2022 according to the Chartis Group. This is the seventh year in a row SMH has earned this honor.
More than 800 hospitals were included in the study with the Top 100 list developed using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®. The index assesses performance utilizing 37 independent indicators across eight pillars of performance including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charges and finance.
“This honor is directly attributable to the expertise and commitment of our medical staff, our clinical care teams, and all of our supporting staff in all aspects of our health system," said Mike McCafferty, hospital CEO. "The culture that they create through our shared principles of respect for every individual, our focus on continuous process improvement and alignment across all areas of service, shapes the environment to provide value for our patients. Their commitment to these principles helps us to continually strive for operational excellence.”
According to a release from the Chartis Group, hospitals making the list serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities across the country.
“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities," said Michael Topchick, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. "Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index® is a source for measuring and monitoring performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance for rural hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.