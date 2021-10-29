SHERIDAN — October is breast cancer awareness month. Early detection is critical to fighting and beating breast cancer, and one of the best ways to diagnose breast cancer is to have a yearly mammogram, according to health care professionals.
Unfortunately, due to a computer glitch, the hospital’s automated mammography reminder system is not functioning correctly and annual reminder letters are not being sent out consistently.
“We’ve found that many patients have come to depend on this service and use this as a reminder to know when to come in for screening," said Nina Beach, oncology certified nurse practitioner at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. "As a result, some patients who didn’t get their letters have not received their mammograms on time." SMH staff members have encouraged anyone who has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months or is unsure of when they should have their next mammogram to call 307-672-1045 to schedule an appointment.
"Please don’t let the pandemic stop you from obtaining the care you need – we don’t want you to miss out on your important annual screening," Beach said.
Mammograms are done year-round in the hospital’s Outpatient Center and no referral is needed.