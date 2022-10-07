SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital administrators shared with board trustees efforts to increase patient satisfaction while interacting with SMH during its monthly meeting Sept. 28.
"One of the things that's really important is we have resources available for us to improve our patient experience," hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said.
The hospital currently utilizes National Research Center Health Picker, a patient satisfaction survey software that helps real-time data and a net promoter score, or a market research metric based on a single survey question asking respondents to rate the likelihood of recommending the company to a friend or colleague, according to Fred Reichheld of Bain & Company.
"One of the things we want to do is create better opportunity and standardization of our own systems, utilizing those resources to improve across the organization," McCafferty said. "All of our managers have access to that information and can see how each of their service lines are running."
SMH is also a part of The Beryl Institute, which focuses on elevating the human experience in health care. The institute works similarly to the NRC but focuses more on human connection, McCafferty said.
In addition to exterior satisfaction of patients, McCafferty said administrators are also focusing on staff satisfaction and employee engagement. SMH utilizes a Gallup Q12 survey that evaluates employee engagement and satisfaction. From those results, administrators hope to recruit and retain staff effectively.
“A lot of really good resources out there that we’re going to tap into and leverage more effectively,” McCafferty said.
Trustee Ron Mischke said the board and SMH staff is in search of excellence and the journey is not something that “just happens.”
“We do well in a lot of ways and in some ways we’re still struggling a bit,” Mischke said. “A lot of it is getting everyone on the same page and working toward the same goals.
“I like the idea of having outside organizations come in and evaluate us,” he continued.
A new director of patient experience position was created to lead the team in improving patient experience at SMH and will be hired soon. Administrators will interview candidates in the next few weeks.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.