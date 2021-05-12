SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will make equipment upgrades at the hospital with $325,000 gifted through planned giving and The Link — Partners in Pink.
Specific funding announced this week will purchase needed cardiology electrocardigram equipment to monitor various heart conditions in Internal Medicine, the heart center, Griffith Emergency Department, intensive care unit and the cardiac cath lab.
Funding will also support the upgrade and replacement of video monitoring system in the cath lab.
Another piece of equipment, a Gamma Finder, is used in the operating room by surgeons and clinic staff to identify cancer nodes and an actual biopsy completed during the procedure and will be purchased.