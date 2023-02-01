SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board approved more than $100,000 to fund a vital surgical table necessary for the robotic-assisted surgery program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, thanks to gifts made from donors in and around the community.
The TruSystem 7000dV Mobile Surgical Table is intended for use with the da Vinci XI Robot-Assisted Surgical System. It allows for better access, flexibility and communication during robotic-assisted procedures.
It is essential for robotic-assisted surgery due to its ability to dynamically position a patient while the surgeon operates. This immediate repositioning during surgery uses the power of gravity to move organs and tissue out of view, which allows the surgeon to have optimal exposure and access to the target anatomy.
This table features connectivity, control and versatility. It has a wireless connection and long battery life, an easy-to-use remote that helps guide through the setup and intraoperative use and a wide range of motion with a patient weight limit of 1,000 pounds.
“The addition of this surgical table is critical for the growth and advancement of our robotic-assisted surgeries. Enhanced technology in our rural community allows patients to stay close to home, near their friends and family, allowing providers to deliver excellent patient-centered care,” Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgeon Dr. Rebecca Krzyminski said.