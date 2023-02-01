SMH sheridan memorial hospital outpatient stock
Employees start work at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center Oct. 28, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board approved more than $100,000 to fund a vital surgical table necessary for the robotic-assisted surgery program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, thanks to gifts made from donors in and around the community.

The TruSystem 7000dV Mobile Surgical Table is intended for use with the da Vinci XI Robot-Assisted Surgical System. It allows for better access, flexibility and communication during robotic-assisted procedures.

