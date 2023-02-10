SMH sheridan memorial hospital outpatient stock
Employees start work at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center Oct. 28, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted its annual holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate employee partners for their contributions to the hospital’s foundation in December 2022.

During the event, partners vote to fund a strategic project in the hospital’s area of greatest need, with the monies accumulated over the past year. In 2022, 518 employee partners participated in this unique philanthropic program and donated $40,781 through biweekly payroll deductions.

