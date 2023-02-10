SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted its annual holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate employee partners for their contributions to the hospital’s foundation in December 2022.
During the event, partners vote to fund a strategic project in the hospital’s area of greatest need, with the monies accumulated over the past year. In 2022, 518 employee partners participated in this unique philanthropic program and donated $40,781 through biweekly payroll deductions.
This year at the annual partner celebration, employee partners voted to support the hospital’s GAP Program Fund, which provides one-time assistance to patients for hotel rooms, meals, gas cards and more. The GAP Program funds help ensure a successful patient recovery and/or safe discharge from the hospital.
The idea for employee partner giving program began with a few faithful employees in 2004. It has steadily increased year over year, with new employees joining the generous and passionate hospital team. Over the past 19 years, employee partners have contributed over half a million dollars toward patient care improvement projects at your community hospital.
“We are so grateful for our employees each and every day,” Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said. “This funding opportunity is just another example of how our employees contribute to our culture of kindness and care deeply for our patients. We are fortunate to have such a supportive and caring team at the hospital. Every day they are focused on improving the care and experience of every patient.”