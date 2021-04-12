SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital's The Foundation officials will present "Hospital Conversations," a community outreach opportunity for anyone interested.
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation officials will open the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester to anyone interested in learning more about the organization.
Participants will learn where SMH has been, where the organization is going, receive up-to-date information about the hospital and receive answers to their questions.
Cookies and charcuterie will be provided.
TRVCC is located at 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester. The event is free and open to the public.